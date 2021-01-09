Fans Continue To Call For Gina Carano To Get Fired After Twitter Likes Supporting Capitol Riots

Gina Carano continues to make it harder for fans to support her.

“The Mandalorian” star and former MMA fighter has rubbed many people the wrong way due to her recently prominent right-wing views.

Many called for her to get fired from the show after posting a number of tweets in November claiming that the recent Presidential election was rigged.

And that remained the case after some of Carano’s recent Twitter likes appeared to show her supporting the riots and protests at the Capitol earlier this week.

UPDATE: Gina Carano is an still asshole. pic.twitter.com/s0XW9ZqNDI — Joe Organa (@justsaynotojoe) January 7, 2021

Just a reminder that it’s not a different opinion Gina Carano. YOU are spreading lies and supporting the oppression of people’s rights. pic.twitter.com/jksomJ8SDR — Satine Burgoa (@BurgoaSatine) January 7, 2021

disney fire gina carano challenge — lu is stuDYING🥀 (@hanleiarey) January 7, 2021

remember when Gina Carano mocked pronouns??? stood against BLM??? spread false information regarding covid-19 and said it’s a hoax??? supported the literal terrorists who broke into the capitol yesterday??? yet she still has a job….. do better and #FireGinaCarano @Disney — lena ♡︎ gatekeeping pedro (@MANDOSABERS) January 7, 2021

Hi Mr Chapek, there’s an actress currently on disney’s payroll who liked tweets supporting yesterday’s events. if this statement meant anything, you would #FireGinaCarano and show that you really mean what you say and that this statement isn’t just a bunch of empty words. https://t.co/wphM7N6oxq pic.twitter.com/1ELP60afm3 — georgia (@grogulovebot) January 8, 2021

does gina carano know that she plays a character who fought against a fascist and oppressive empire? i think someone should make her aware. — sarah ✡︎ ceo of jedi leia (@amidalasjedi) January 7, 2021

the fact that disney is going to continue to give gina carano a platform when she’s out here supporting a act of terrorism is so upsetting to me. star wars is literally about hope and points out in all of its media the dangers of being brainwashed into devoting your life to a — luc (@SPIDERDJARIN) January 7, 2021

gina carano has made transphobic ‘jokes’ mocking pronouns, backtracked saying she supports the trans community while continuing to mock them and then came out as supporting someone who threatens each and every trans life in america. — luc (@SPIDERDJARIN) January 7, 2021

so…. gina carano got to keep her job and get away w so many stuff she’s done in the past meanwhile jon boyega and kelly marie tran got harassed and their characters story written away for fighting human rights & just being a poc? i see u, disney. pic.twitter.com/o8ejJk5jys — tara ✧ (@DILFLORIAN) January 7, 2021

Of course, many Republican Senators and officials were also supportive of the protests and riots initially, but have since distanced themselves from it amid the fallout and backlash towards President Donald Trump.

It remains to be seen if Carano will do the same, although to be fair, she hasn’t tweeted on the issue specifically.

That said, her Twitter likes are definitely not a good look as calls for Disney to #fireGinaCarano will only be louder from hereon out.