Fans Continue To Call For Gina Carano To Get Fired After Twitter Likes Supporting Capitol Riots

It's become clear which side Carano leans towards and that was all the more evident with some of her recent likes on Twitter.

Gina Carano continues to make it harder for fans to support her.

“The Mandalorian” star and former MMA fighter has rubbed many people the wrong way due to her recently prominent right-wing views.

Many called for her to get fired from the show after posting a number of tweets in November claiming that the recent Presidential election was rigged.

And that remained the case after some of Carano’s recent Twitter likes appeared to show her supporting the riots and protests at the Capitol earlier this week.

Of course, many Republican Senators and officials were also supportive of the protests and riots initially, but have since distanced themselves from it amid the fallout and backlash towards President Donald Trump.

It remains to be seen if Carano will do the same, although to be fair, she hasn’t tweeted on the issue specifically.

That said, her Twitter likes are definitely not a good look as calls for Disney to #fireGinaCarano will only be louder from hereon out.

