Gina Carano Scores New Film Role With UFC Fighter Donald Cerrone

Gina Carano has nabbed another movie role and this time, it’s with a current UFC fighter.

Much has been made about Carano over the past year. She went from having a massive role in The Mandalorian to being fired by Disney over a social media outburst that led to the #FireGinaCarano movement on Twitter. Carano shared a post comparing being a Republican in 2021 to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

Carano was quickly able to ink a deal with The Daily Wire and was set to begin work on White Knuckle. Production of that film has been delayed to 2022. Gina Carano will remain busy, however.

Gina Carano Lands Another Movie Role

Deadline is reporting that Carano will star in Terror on the Prairie. UFC welterweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will also be featured in the film. Dallas Sonnier will be producing the movie alongside Amanda Presmyk.

Here’s what Sonnier had to say about the project.

“With the precariousness of the current Hollywood landscape and the remarkable overreach by its ruling class, we made the tough, but prudent choice to ride further out into the wild west to make movies on our own terms. The Daily Wire has given Gina and our team all the support any producers could ask for. Now, we must go make them proud by producing something that is truly great.”

Terror On The Prairie is about a family that is fighting back against a gang of outlaws that has been terrorizing them on their own farm. Nick Searcy, Tyler Fischer, Heath Freeman, and Samaire Armstrong will also be featured in the film.