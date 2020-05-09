Gilbert Burns Offered To Fight Uriah Hall On One Day’s Notice At UFC 249

Burns Continues To Be Open To Short-Notice Fights

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns continued his tradition of offering to step in on short notice.

UFC 249 takes place tonight in Jacksonville, Florida, despite Friday night’s news that Jacare Souza had tested positive for the coronavirus. That meant Souza’s planned middleweight bout with Uriah Hall on the prelims would no longer go ahead.

It’s a big blow for both fighters who underwent multiple training camps and also made the weight only for the fight to be called off. Burns, however, was ready to offer Hall a lifeline on Friday.

Despite having his own welterweight fight with Tyron Woodley slated for May 23, “Durinho” offered to make his middleweight debut and fight on a day’s notice.

“185 tomorrow 👀 I can do it! Why not? I’m already here in Jacksonville! #ufc249 I know a guy”

However, it looks like the card will go on with one less fight.

@JacareMMA Brother I know it sucks I’m sorry you have to go through this I am beyond devastated for the missed opportunity I wish you nothing but recovery for you and your family. — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) May 9, 2020

Regardless, Burns continues to win over fans with his willingness to fight anywhere, any time and any division.

The Brazilian only recently moved up from lightweight to welterweight in August when he faced Alexey Kunchenko on short notice and earned the unanimous decision win. He fought again on short notice a month after when he outpointed Gunnar Nelson.

Those victories earned him a date with Demian Maia at UFC Brasilia where he came away with the first-round TKO victory.

A win over the former champion in Woodley later this month could propel him into title contention.