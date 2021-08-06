Gegard Mousasi Says Chris Weidman ‘Should Retire’: ‘You’re Half Robocop’

Having beaten him in 2017, Gegard Mousasi is a bit familiar with Chris Weidman. After seeing the former UFC champ break his leg, Gegard thinks it is time for him to retire.

Mousasi left the UFC on a 5-fight winning streak, before going to Bellator where he is currently 5-1. One of those final UFC wins was against Weidman, where Gegard famously landed a controversial knee to finish the fight and earn the TKO win.

Following Weidman’s brutal leg break against Uriah Hall, Chris made it clear that he plans to fight again. However when speaking with MiddleEasy, Gegard says the All-American should consider retiring, given how many injuries he has had over the years.

“Weidman should retire, believe me. The guy, he desperately wants to come back, but maybe his time has passed. Not passed, I’m harsh. A hundred percent I believe he can come back, because he is very skilled,” Mousasi said. “But when you look at his record, and his injuries — I read he had 29 surgeries in his whole career. 29 surgeries, you’re half robocop… Do you still want to live decently when you’re 60, 70, you know? But that’s not up to me, if I had 30 surgeries I would have retired a long time ago. He’s losing all his fights in a bad way, you know.”

Gegard Mousasi Wants To Fight

Gegard Mousasi is set to defend his Bellator middleweight title against John Salter, at Bellator 264, on August 13th. This is a fight that he knows could be a tough stylistic matchup for him, but the Dream Catcher is ready for whatever his opponent will bring.

“I think he is very confident, thinking his style is a good style to beat me. He can take me down (with) wrestling, hold me down (with) Jiu-Jitsu. But it just depends on how I show up, and this time I’m going to show up and he’s going to be in trouble,” Mousasi said. “Predictions you never know, but one round or two rounds. It depends, because if he brings the fight to me, (the fight will be) very short… He has to bring the fight to me because he wants to take me down, and stand up he is not comfortable. I’m not going to hold back if I hit the ground this time, it’s work, work, work on the ground. That’s the mentality so that’s why I know it’s not going to last long.”

With nearly 60 fights and two decades in the sport, it is clear that Gegard Mousasi is in the twilight of career, but he says that he feels as good as ever. He has no plans on retiring soon, but says that Bellator needs to let him fight more than once a year.

“I’m fighting once a year, I feel like I’m being pushed into retirement… I hope to fight at the end of the year again, and I’ll see. Retirement is out of my head, I just want to fight. But they have to give me fights. I’m fighting once a year, I feel like I’m still in my prime,” Mousasi said. “I’m signed for a long contract, but they have to give me fights. I’m sitting at home waiting.”

Gegard Mousasi is certainly not fighting like a man who is close to retirement, and it is always interesting to see him compete. Time will tell what is next for him, after he faces off against John Salter next weekend.