Bellator is back tonight in Uncasville, Connecticut with one of the biggest fights of the year. Bellator 250’s Main event features a showdown between two of the best fighters in the world. Former UFC middleweight contender and current Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi( 46-7-2), faces off against the reigning welterweight champion Douglas Lima(32-7). Lima will try to become the third two-division champion in Bellator history.

Round 1

Both fighters touch gloves as a sign of respect and Mousasi takes the center of the cage immediately. Both fighters exchange leg kicks right away but Mousasi seems to have the advantage at closes range. It doesn’t take long before Mousasi attempts a takedown. He then takes the back as he succeeds in countering Limas’s great takedown defense. Mousasi seems to happy to keep the body lock and strike from behind but he then transitions to a full guard. The Dutch stands up in the guard and lands some big ground and pound on Lima. Mousasi lands more elbows that seem to cut Lima.

10-9 Mousasi

Round 2

Mousasi takes the center of the cage again as the second round starts. Lima looks to land some leg kicks but the defending champion checks them. The pressure from Mousasi seems to have an effect on Lima as he is unable to get his offense going. Lima eats a solid jab but manages to return with a leg kick. Nice feints from Lima help him land a nice left hook followed by a leg kick. Mousasi hasn’t landed a lot this round and looks satisfied just pressuring Lima. Just as I speak he lands two leg kicks back to back and a right hand before shooting for a takedown. Lima defends well and forces Mousasi to let go of the double-leg attempt.

10-9 Lima

Round 3

Third round but same strategy from the Dutch, pressure Lima against the cage and stay in boxing range. Lima has some early success with leg kicks but he eats some from Mousasi. Nice body kick from Lima, but Mousasi doesn’t back off and lands a jab. Both fighters exchange kicks in the middle of the octagon as Lima manages to escape the pressure for a bit. Lima seems to be faster in the pocket, as he lands two left hooks back to back. Mousasi looks more active and lands some more leg kicks but most of his punches are blocked. Lima lands a big one-two combination before Mousasi backs him up to the cage. Lima lands another pair of leg kicks as the round ends.

10-9 Lima

Round 4

Mousasi opens the hostilities with a jab in the third round. He then attempts a takedown right away but Lima defends well. Mousasi elevates lima and takes the back for a moment, but Lima spins out of danger and forces a clinch. Mousasi gets away from the clinch and back to pressuring right away. Lima lands another leg kick and Mousasi seems to wear the effect of these kicks. Lima looks very elusive as he lands more leg kicks and makes Mousasi miss with his punches. Mousasi lands a leg kick of his own but Lima answers immediately.

10-9 Lima

Round 5

Head kick is blocked by Mousasi. Lima looks to land more but Mousasi doesn’t stop pressuring him. Lima lands a nice jab followed by a leg kick, he looks to push the action now. Mousasi lands an oblique kick that he seems to have found all night. Lima misses with a combination but he lands a big leg kick right after. Lima is the most aggressive fighter this round but he eats a right hand as he tries to pressure his opponent. Mousasi attempts his first takedown of the round and gets it immediately. Mousasi advances to a north-south position as the round ends.

10-9 Mousasi

Official Results: Gegard Mousasi defeats Douglas Lima by unanimous decision. (48-47; 49-46; 49-46)

Check the highlights below:

Here are the final moments of round 3️⃣ between @PhenomLima and @Mousasi_MMA. The #Bellator250 main event title bout is headed into the championship rounds. Watch LIVE now on @CBSSportsNet in the 🇺🇸 and with @SkySports in the 🇬🇧.#MMA #Bellator pic.twitter.com/eG8gZYigyM — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 30, 2020

By unanimous decision, Gegard Mousasi is once again the @BellatorMMA middleweight champion. pic.twitter.com/NYf1n2MKEr — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 30, 2020

#AndNew | @Mousasi_MMA gets the W in tonight's main event bout and comes away with the world middleweight title.#Bellator250 pic.twitter.com/dPQKOknZU8 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 30, 2020

"I had a poker face but he really hurt me."@JohnMcCarthyMMA spoke with the new middleweight world champ @Mousasi_MMA following his win at #Bellator250 tonight. pic.twitter.com/oHATweSZps — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 30, 2020