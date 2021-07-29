Chris Weidman Reveals Additional Surgery for Improper Healing of Leg Injury

Chris Weidman has had a setback in his recovery from a broken leg. Recently, Weidman stated that he would need another surgery due to his leg healing improperly.

Chris Weidman feared for amputation of his right leg after one of the most gruesome injuries suffered in UFC history. After facing Uriah Hall at UFC 261, Weidman broke his leg, which required immediate surgery.

Before breaking his leg, Chris Weidman had hopes of recapturing UFC gold. With four fights left on his deal, Chris was confident that he would win the title and then retire.

Chris Weidman Reveals Additional Leg Surgery

The road to recovery seemed to be on track for Chris. He was on a treadmill walking on a treadmill weeks after the gruesome injury.

Speaking with Sirius XM, he shared the breaking news that his leg would require additional surgery.

🎙️"It's very easy to look at someone else who has it worse and then realize you have nothing to complain about and you can't be feeling sorry for yourself." — @chrisweidman reveals to @MieshaTate and @RyanMcKinnell that he'll unfortunately need another leg surgery 🔊 ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1usdAZcPly — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) July 28, 2021

“I just found out, this is breaking news, by the way, I was planning on saying this on my podcast and my YouTube channel. But, not that, that many people care about it, I’m actually getting another surgery, I just found out,” Weidman said. “I’m getting another surgery, most likely on Aug. 11. They’re going to have to plate the fibula bone because I guess it’s considered a non-union so the bones aren’t healing the way it’s supposed to, which kind of sucks. But I did expect setbacks and some issues with this type of traumatic injury.”

Road to Recovery

Originally, Weidman stated that he would like to continue fighting after his leg successfully healed from the first surgery. Initially, his timeframe for a full recovery was an estimated 12 months from his surgery date. But due to the setback, it’ll be interesting to see when Weidman will be back to 100% health.

Regardless of if he plans or retiring or not, MiddleEasy wishes Chris the best wishes on his journey to recovery.