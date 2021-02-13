Justin Gaethje: “What The F*ck Has” Charles Olivera Done To Deserve Title Shot

Number 2. ranked lightweight, Justin Gaethje, does not believe Charles Olivera is as deserving of a title shot, as the Brazilian is making out. Olivera is currently on an impressive 8 fight win streak which includes wins over Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. Alternatively, Gaethje fought his way to a title shot in 2020, where he came up short against Khabib Nurmagamedov.

Does Olivera Truly Deserve A Title Shot

Olivera has been very public in his belief that he should be next in line for a shot at the 155lb title. However, Gaethje is not of the same mindset and has taken to Twitter, in order to vent his frustrations about his fellow lightweight.

Sick of hearing @CharlesDoBronxs deserves anything. Other than Tony what the fuck has this dude done to get a shot at a title? pic.twitter.com/VyTMaLnBDl — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 11, 2021

“Sick of hearing @CharlesDoBronxs deserves anything. Other than Tony what the f*ck has this dude done to get a shot at a title?” “Credit for stacking up dubs but that’s now how this works.”

Gaethje raises the point that, unlike himself and Dustin Poirier, Olivera has only ever fought one top 5 ranked lightweight. Gaethje himself has fought Ferguson, Poirier, Nurmagomdeov and Alvarez, admittedly to varying levels of success. However, Olivera has only faced 2 ranked fighters at 155lbs, those being the aforementioned Ferguson, as well as Kevin Lee. Despite this, it is the way in which he dispatched these top-level fighters that has fans of the sport clamouring for a ‘Do Bronx’ to get a title shot.

Olivera was initially hoping for a matchup with no.1 ranked 155lber Dustin Poirier. However, with Poirier looking for a trilogy matchup with McGregor, Olivera is willing to face another lightweight if it is for gold.

Let's clash for this crown. Winner takes all, and becomes the King of Lightweight division https://t.co/fGJd6OlvIX — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) January 26, 2021

Hum… So don't you wanna face me for the 155's gold? Who's next then? Who I need to beat to have this lightweight belt around my waist?#UFC https://t.co/9OOXx1nT2s — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 4, 2021

An alternative approach could see Olivera and Justin Gaethje end up facing each other, possibly for the belt. Michael Chandler is also in the mix and was willing to accept a short-notice fight to face Olivera in February, despite it not being for the title.