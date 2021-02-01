Charles Oliveira: ‘It’s My Time’ For Title Fight; Poirier vs McGregor 3 ‘Makes No Sense’

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira has been making his case for the next shot at gold. Now he grades Dustin Poirier’s win over Conor McGregor, and discusses what he wants to see happen next.

Oliveira was watching closely as UFC 257 took place, in large part because of the remarks Dana White made about lightweight champ Khabib’s fighting future. He wants his shot at lightweight gold, and has an 8-fight winning streak at his back.

In the end, Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor, essentially shutting the door on Khabib’s return. Since then, Charles has been going on a warpath to make a case for the fight with he and Dustin, for the lightweight title.

Charles Oliveira Demands Title Fight With Dustin Poirier

Charles Oliveira is done posting to social media to ask for a fight with Dustin Poirier. Instead he has taken to doing interviews, to make his case as to why this is the fight to make.

“When (I) saw (Dustin) say he wants to fight (me, I) was very happy,” Oliveira said (via translator). “That’s the fight that has to happen. There’s no other fight. Dustin has to fight (me). There’s no other guy in front of (me).

Dustin himself, while not opposed to the idea of fighting Oliveira for the title, has suggested other alternatives. He even recently said that Charles can fight Michael Chandler for the title instead.

As for how Do Bronx felt about Dustin’s win over Conor McGregor, he was rather impressed. He was not surprised to see Dustin win, but he expected to see it happen later in the fight.

“(I) was impressed. (I) thought like round three, (Poirier) could put his game on (McGregor), but he (made reads) way before and he could finish the fight earlier than three rounds.”

Poirier vs McGregor 3 Makes No Sense

Another fight that Dustin Poirier has discussed, is a possible trilogy with Conor McGregor, since they are 1-1. Charles Oliveira is not too concerned about the UFC booking that fight for the belt.

He feels that with the way Dustin won their second fight, it was not competitive enough to warrant a rubber match. So he feels like it is his time to fight Dustin, and that it will be for the belt.

“(McGregor) was beaten up, so this third fight could happen sometime in the future, but right now there’s no sense having the third fight for the title, since he was knocked out,” Oliveira explained. “(I am) ready. (I) fought eight guys and beat everybody. It’s (my) time.”

As far as a timeline goes, Charles Oliveira says he is ready for the fight right now. He wants gold, and did not take much damage in his win over Tony Ferguson last December, so he wants to fight soon.

Do you want to see Charles Oliveira fight Dustin Poirier for the title? Or should he take on Michael Chandler instead?