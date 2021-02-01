Report: UFC Have Offered Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler Fight At UFC 258

UFC 258 could feature a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

That’s according to Brazilian publication Ag Fight who reported Monday that the UFC has offered that fight for the pay-per-view event taking place in Las Vegas on February 13.

However, they also report that Oliveira has no interest in facing Chandler unless the vacant lightweight title is on the line.

“Also according to sources linked to the UFC, the Brazilian team ruled out any interest in the duel against the American, unless the same was valid for the organization’s lightweight belt,” the report stated (via Google Translate). “Irreducible, ‘Do Bronx’ remains focused on achieving the longed-for ‘title shot’ already in his next appointment.”

Per @AgFight, the UFC offered Charles Oliveira a bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 258 this month, but Oliveira turned it down because the (soon-to-be vacant) lightweight title would not be on the line. https://t.co/syebv24spo — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 1, 2021

This was virtually reiterated by “Do Bronx” himself who made an Instagram post shortly after stating his desire to fight Dustin Poirier instead.

“Look, thank you very much @dustinpoirier more in real the fight to be made and you and me this is the fight that I want you want the fans too let’s make it happen 👊👊🚀👊”

Oliveira Deserving Of Title Shot

Oliveira certainly deserves to fight for the title next.

After all, he is on an eight-fight winning streak and most recently defeated Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of UFC 256 in December.

Chandler, meanwhile, enjoyed an emphatic debut following a first-round TKO over Dan Hooker at UFC 257 last month. However, he certainly has more to gain from a fight with Oliveira than the latter does, who should be fighting Poirier for the vacant crown.

Whether he gets his wish remains to be seen.