Angela Hill Dislikes Mike Perry Using the “N” Word, and So do We

Mike Perry Uses N word (again), Angela Hill Responds

“Platinum” Mike Perry has gotten away with remarks regarding race for too long. When it comes to ethnicity, Perry has freely spoken his mind in terms that aren’t acceptable. In fact, those very words have strong ties to a time in America that was far from equal. If people truly knew what the N-word meant to black people and their ancestors, they’d never use it. However, Perry’s use of the N-word jokingly or not jokingly was a stupid decision. We know that, and so does UFC strawweight contender Angela Hill.

Perry vs Michael Jai White

Perry recently got into an exchange on social media with actor and martial artist Michael Jai White. White appeared alongside the late Floridian legend in Kimbo Slice. Perry, as always, gave his opinion when it wasn’t warranted. He decided to share that Slice would beat up White and that he wasn’t happy with White’s overall tone.

Next, White responded by telling Perry to DM him.

Maybe if MP learned my “Prison Movie Technique” he wouldn’t be ranked #20?😏I got no time for playground callouts Brother but holla when you come thru and maybe I’ll have time to give you a personal demo. Just DM me Bro. It really ain’t that hard! https://t.co/kxKdE5BTzO — Michael Jai White (@MichaelJaiWhite) January 5, 2020

That’s when Perry showed how ignorant he actually is. Even though it appeared that Michael Jai decided to drop it, “Platinum” decided to do what most ignorant people do in this situation. Use racial slurs to try to bait someone into a response.

Not only is Perry stupid enough to use the term, he even tried to explain why he would.

You have to make a big deal out of this. A white man said that to you because you straight up being one. Y’all can’t act like you don’t hear me. It was bull shit he was trying to slander a real gangsta so people would think he more than an actor. For #FLA we say #FOH — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 7, 2020

Angela Hill Responds

That’s when Angela Hill had enough. And honestly, she’s 100% correct in her stance. Trying to insult black people by using slurs is truly “not cool.”

White people using ‘nigga’ to insult a black person, I don’t give a fuck what your intentions were, it ain’t right. The few times I’ve run into Perry during fights he’s seemed cool, this isn’t cool. https://t.co/4PnQ5vHKVl — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) January 8, 2020

And of course, the cesspool of MMA Twitter will always have people who align towards the values of everything that isn’t ethical. But, it’s important to note that Perry’s constant disrespect and disregard towards the plight of minorities isn’t a single offense.

There have been plenty of times when Perry has used the word. And no, a 2% alleged DNA test doesn’t validate anything. The UFC will probably do nothing. Sponsors will probably do nothing.

But we will. Congrats to Angela Hill.