Claudia Gadelha Issues Statement Following Cancellation Of UFC 246 Bout Against Alexa Grasso

Claudia Gadelha Reacts To Alexa Grasso’s Botched Weight Cut

Earlier this afternoon at official UFC 246 weigh-ins, strawweight contender Alexa Grasso missed weight came in at 121.5, which is whopping 5.5 pounds over the nontitle limit. Her opponent Claudia Gadelha who had no issue with weight tipped the scale at 115.5 pounds.

The differential between Grasso and Claudia was six pounds; as per Nevada Athletic Commission, three pounds is the maximum allowance a fighter can miss to proceed at strawweight; hence they canceled the bout.

A former title challenger Claudia expressed disappointment with the cancelation of the bout, said ‘she still wanted the fight.’

I worked so hard for this, and I was so excited to put in a show for you all tomorrow but unfortunately my fight isn’t gonna happen because my opponent missed weight by 5.5 pounds. I still wanted the fight because I am a bad bitch but Nevada Commission athlete didn’t allowed the fight to happen. A big thanks for my coaches, teammates, family and whole team for the amazing camp!! We will run it back. Gadelha wrote.

Gadelha (17-4) last fought at UFC 239 this past July, where she defeated Randa Markos; however, nagging injuries prevented her from taking part inside the octagon for the rest of 2019.

There’s no word what’s next for Claudia.