 Skip to Content

Former UFC Strawweight Title Challenger Claudia Gadelha Announces Retirement

Long regarded as one of the best women's strawweight fighters, Gadelha retires from mixed martial arts with an 18-5 record.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Former UFC Strawweight Title Challenger Claudia Gadelha Announces Retirement
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Claudia Gadelha has retired from mixed martial arts.

It was reported by MMA Fighting on Friday that the former women’s strawweight title challenger had informed the UFC of her retirement from the sport.

Soon after the news was broken, Gadelha essentially confirmed her retirement on an Instagram story.

You can view it below:

Claudia Gadelha

Claudia Gadelha Retires As One Of The Top Strawweights

Gadelha retires from the sport with an 18-5 record.

She last competed in in November last year when she was outpointed by Yan Xiaonan. Prior to that, she was on a two-fight winning streak with decision wins over Randa Markos and Angela Hill.

Of course, the Brazilian was most known for her intense rivalry with former women’s strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The pair first competed in December 2014 where Jedrzejczyk won a split decision.

After both fighters coached during The Ultimate Fighter in 2016, Jedrzejczyk would come out on top again with a unanimous decision win to defend her women’s strawweight title at the time. It was Gadelha’s only attempt at becoming a UFC champion.

Regardless, she will still go down as one of the top 115ers the UFC has seen ever since the introduction of the division.

What do you make of Claudia Gadelha’s retirement?

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz Pushes For January Return, Moves On From Dustin Poirier And Conor McGregor
← Read Last Post
Jake Paul
(Video) Jake Paul Gets Heated After Weigh-Ins For Tyron Woodley Rematch: 'I'm F*cking Him Up!'
Read Next Post →