Former UFC Strawweight Title Challenger Claudia Gadelha Announces Retirement

Claudia Gadelha has retired from mixed martial arts.

It was reported by MMA Fighting on Friday that the former women’s strawweight title challenger had informed the UFC of her retirement from the sport.

Soon after the news was broken, Gadelha essentially confirmed her retirement on an Instagram story.

You can view it below:

Claudia Gadelha Retires As One Of The Top Strawweights

Gadelha retires from the sport with an 18-5 record.

She last competed in in November last year when she was outpointed by Yan Xiaonan. Prior to that, she was on a two-fight winning streak with decision wins over Randa Markos and Angela Hill.

Of course, the Brazilian was most known for her intense rivalry with former women’s strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The pair first competed in December 2014 where Jedrzejczyk won a split decision.

After both fighters coached during The Ultimate Fighter in 2016, Jedrzejczyk would come out on top again with a unanimous decision win to defend her women’s strawweight title at the time. It was Gadelha’s only attempt at becoming a UFC champion.

Regardless, she will still go down as one of the top 115ers the UFC has seen ever since the introduction of the division.

What do you make of Claudia Gadelha’s retirement?