How To Watch UFC on ESPN 8: ‘Overeem vs. Harris’ Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC On ESPN 8

UFC is back again with UFC on ESPN 8, which takes place tonight (Sat., May 16, 2020) from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the main headliner, Alistair Overeem will clash against Walt Harris in a heavyweight bout. Harris lost his daughter Aniah Blanchard last year after being abducted and later her remains founded in a wooded area in Macon County, Alabama. It was such a tragic loss for Harris and his entire family. Harris collected himself and returning to Octagon after a long layoff.

Walt won four fights in a row with his third win over Andrei Arlovski overturned to a “No Contest” after tested positive for a banned substance. A win over Overeem could put him in title contention in a heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, Overeem is looking for a win after having his two-fight win streak snapped in a fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruick last December, where he suffered a brutal lip cut. A win over Walt bring his momentum back.

In the co-headling act, Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill will meet in a women’s Strawweight bout. Hill is currently on a three-fight winning streak all in the span of just six months.

Gadelha is 2-1 in her last three octagon appearances and most recently coming off a decision win over Randa Markos at UFC 239.

Also, in the main card, Edson Barboza who’s on a rough patch has dropped four of his last five fights. Dan Ige wouldn’t be an easy task for Brazilian sensation as he has won five straight contests.

Eryk Anders and Krzysztof Jotko will face off in a Middleweight showdown.

Preliminary matches begin at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, which is followed by the main card starts at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ as well.

Check out below UFC On ESPN 8 full fight card and results:

Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+ (9 p.m. ET):

Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige

Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Marlon Vera vs. Song Yadong

Preliminary Card On ESPN/ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):

Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza

Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Giga Chikadze vs. Irwin Rivera

Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Mara Romero Borella vs. Cortney Casey

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento