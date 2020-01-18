Alexa Grasso Apologizes For Missing Weight, Officially Moving Up To Flyweight

Grasso Apologizes For Missed Weight

UFC strawweight contender Alexa Grasso released a statement apologizing for missing weight after her fight with Claudia Gadelha was scrapped.

The pair were set to collide on the main card of UFC 246 in Las Vegas tonight. However, Grasso came 5.5 pounds over the strawweight limit. The fight was subsequently canceled as there cannot be more than three-pound difference between competitors in Nevada.

For Grasso, this is the second time she has missed weight since first coming over the limit back in 2017. She believes this new setback was a result of a growing and changing body.

“I want to apologize to Claudia Gadelha and the UFC. I know this is a fight all were waiting a lot, including me. I trained very much for this and I did everything to lose those pounds. The commission did not allow our combat although my opponent and I agreed with the sanction this implied for me. The doctors did not allow me to compete. You don’t know how difficult it has been lately to keep me in this weight class. It was not a lack of discipline because even if I do not have a fight I’m ALWAYS on diet. I turned 26 and my body is not the same, I am growing and I am in this biological process where my metabolism is changing.

“I have lived in recent years to the limit of what a body needs to be healthy, and yet I have always fulfilled my obligations. Let’s not talk about a flu or if my period is crossed because that added to the diet had made the weight cuts a real suffering. I never complain or tell these things because I am not that kind of person and I always show you my best attitude.”

Gadelha was notably disappointed at the fight getting scrapped and said that the pair would run things back in the future. However, that doesn’t seem likely, at least at strawweight, as Grasso and her team have decided to make the move up to flyweight.

“My team and I have decided that the smartest and healthiest thing to do is to be in other weight class. With all the respect that it deserves and of course pain in my heart I say goodbye to the strawweight division 115 LB. This year has a different goal for me and I officially move to Flyweight 125 LB. I know that at this weight I will be healthier and stronger giving my body all the nutrients it needs. Thanks to all the people who support me, my Lobo team and my coaches who are with me every day and know that what I do is completely a commitment to my sport and my career. I start a new stage in my life!”

Fighters who move up generally tend to be much healthier and fare better. Maybe Grasso will be one of them.