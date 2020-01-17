Alexa Grasso Came 5.5 Lbs Overweight, UFC 246 Bout With Claudia Gadelha Canceled

UFC 246 PPV Lost Important Bout After Grasso Failed To Make Weight
UFC 246 PPV MMA event will take place tomorrow night (Jan. 18, 2020) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The promotion held the weigh-ins earlier this afternoon, where all the fighters stepped on the scale to make weight. One fight in the main card scrapped off the card after strawweight Alexa Grasso failed to make weight as one-pound allowance was given in nontitle bouts; however, she came 5.5 pounds over the limit.
Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) said strawweight fighters are allowed three-pound allowance in the weight limit, but the differential between them was six pounds hence decided Grasso cant square off against veteran bruiser Claudia Gadelha tomorrow night. Meanwhile, Gadelha tipped the scale at 115.5 pounds.
#UFC246 weigh-in results:@AlexaGrasso 121.5 lbs. pic.twitter.com/AeMONFH6Ib
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 17, 2020
This is the second time Grasso missed a weight; hence this time, it cost her a fight. The first time she came overweight (119 pounds) in a match against Randa Markos but successfully went on to defeat Markos by split decision back on Aug. 5, 2017.
Shameless. Fighting at the lowest weight class in MMA and coming in way over weight. Stop trying to fight people smaller than you by dehydrating! And not backing out until its way too late to find a replacement? Absolutely shameless.