Alexa Grasso Came 5.5 Lbs Overweight, UFC 246 Bout With Claudia Gadelha Canceled

UFC 246 PPV Lost Important Bout After Grasso Failed To Make Weight

UFC 246 PPV MMA event will take place tomorrow night (Jan. 18, 2020) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The promotion held the weigh-ins earlier this afternoon, where all the fighters stepped on the scale to make weight. One fight in the main card scrapped off the card after strawweight Alexa Grasso failed to make weight as one-pound allowance was given in nontitle bouts; however, she came 5.5 pounds over the limit.

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) said strawweight fighters are allowed three-pound allowance in the weight limit, but the differential between them was six pounds hence decided Grasso cant square off against veteran bruiser Claudia Gadelha tomorrow night. Meanwhile, Gadelha tipped the scale at 115.5 pounds.

This is the second time Grasso missed a weight; hence this time, it cost her a fight. The first time she came overweight (119 pounds) in a match against Randa Markos but successfully went on to defeat Markos by split decision back on Aug. 5, 2017.