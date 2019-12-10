Francis Ngannou Thinks Of Free Agency, He’s Unhappy With UFC

Knockout Artist Francis Ngannou Frustrated With UFC, Considers Options Outside Of Dana White’s Promotion

Francis Ngannou last fought in the main event of UFC on ESPN 3, where he turned the lights out on Junior dos Santos. In his last three bouts, “The Predator” ended every single opponent in less than 2 minutes, with a total fighting time of 142 seconds!

Francis Ngannou recently took part in Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, where he shared his unhappiness with the UFC.

The Cameroonian wants to pursue more active MMA career, but he is sidelined since his last victory. Francis is willing to fight anybody.

“I’m not going to get stuck on a title shot or whatever, just give me a fight. I am willing to fight anybody. Like, let’s give Shamil, give me whoever you want me to fight and I will fight. But it’s been over five months.”

Ngannou was challenged by Jairzinho Rozenstruik, the Surinamese kickboxer who stopped Alistair Overeem via a brutal right hook that led to one of the nastiest injuries in the history of UFC. The Cameroonian replied.

Yet, Rozenstruik probably won’t fight before March, and Francis wants the match ASAP. Francis Ngannou even says that he thinks of options outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“Do I have a choice? I don’t have nothing else. They just put me here in a blind spot. Whatever. Maybe it would be good to fight all my three fights to fight out my contract because I might have options because I can’t stay like this.”

Francis Ngannou has three fights left until the end of his UFC contract. Will the Cameroonian knockout artist part ways with the promotion?