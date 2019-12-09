Alistair Overeem Reacts to His Lip Being Blasted Off

Alistair Overeem Reacts to Lip Injury

Alistair Overeem has given a new definition to the term ” busted lip.” After battling for nearly 5 complete rounds, Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeated Overeem with a last-minute knockout. The clock nearly ran out of time as Bigi Boy scored a KO over “The Reem” with 4 seconds left on the clock. The shot absorbed by Overeem nearly blasted his upper lip off of his entire face. Nonetheless, Reem took to Twitter to share that he felt the stoppage was early.

Both Overeem and Rozenstruik exchanged shots over the course of the entire bout. As mostly a stand-up bout, it seemed like Alistair was getting the better of Bigi Boy for most of the fight. In fact, if the contest would of went to the judge’s scorecards, more than likely Overeem would have gone home with a victory. But, then again, it is MMA and crazier decisions have happened.

Footage of Overeem’s Lip

Overeem got knocked out by Rozenstruik with *4* seconds left in the final round 🤯pic.twitter.com/9FhUO2lfW4 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 8, 2019

Overeem Reacts to Busted Lip

The photo of Overeem’s lips spread across the internet like wildfire. It’s not often that MMA fans see stikes that rip off a fighters lip. But, once again, whether win or lose Alistair Overeem gave the fans something to talk about. Many fans viewed the cut as the worst they’ve seen in UFC history. However, for Overeem, he just wanted to clarify that he believed the bout was stopped too early.

Getting stitched up. Lip not to sexy at the moment.. a little bit a fast stoppage if u ask me – but hope u guys enjoyed the fight 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽😌 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 8, 2019

“Getting stitched up. Lip not too sexy at the moment.. a little bit a fast stoppage if you ask me – but hope u guys enjoyed the fight,” wrote Alistair.

Bigi Boy then went on to call out Francis Ngannou. Ngannou is viewed as one of the most powerful fighters on the entire UFC roster. And, when he last faced Overeem, it was one of the most brutal knockouts in UFC history.

Tough times for The Reem. But, he always seems to continue on with giving incredible performances, whether win or lose.