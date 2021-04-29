Francis Ngannou Receives Heartwarming Hero’s Welcome Upon Return To Cameroon (VIDEO)

It has been a long time since Francis Ngannou was working the salt mines in Cameroon. However he recently returned home with the belt, and it was an incredibly heartwarming display.

The journey that Ngannou took to become the UFC champ is nothing short of inspiring. Born and raised in Cameroon, he worked in salt mines until he decided to leave for France to pursue a fighting career.

Things were far from easy for him after this, with Francis even spending time behind bars for trying to cross boarders. However he persevered and continued training until he eventually made it into the UFC, winning the heavyweight title in a rematch against Stipe Miocic earlier this year.

Welcome Home Francis Ngannou

For the first time since winning the title, Francis Ngannou returned home to Cameroon. Given how people there reacted to him capturing gold, the expectations were high that he would receive a hero’s welcome, but what ended up happening blew those expectations away.

A few posts to Instagram see Francis arriving home to be swarmed by fans, friends, and family alike, all of whom expressed deep pride in their countryman. On top of that, in a heartwarming display, he got to present the belt to his mother, wrapping it over her shoulder.

“This moment is something I have been waiting for. It is hard to put this feeling in to words. The belt is back home where it belongs,” Ngannou wrote. “Dream come true 🏆 placing the belt on my Mom ❤️ Thank you @mtncameroon for making this happen #unbeatable”

This moment was obviously very important for Francis Ngannou, and it is not hard to imagine why. With an entire country at his back, he was greeted like a national hero, and was able to give that belt to his mom with pride.