(Video) Watch Batie, Cameroon Explode with Excitement as Francis Ngannou Becomes UFC Heavyweight Champion

Cameroonian native and new UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou had all of Africa behind him at UFC 260. More specifically, the city of Batie in Cameroon, where Ngannou is from. After winning the championship, his hometown displayed an explosion of rejoicing for their new champion.

It didn’t take long for Ngannou to accomplish a lifelong dream of becoming a heavyweight champion. During UFC 260, Ngannou was able to knock out Stipe Miocic in the second round of their main event rematch. He displayed calmness and poise that allowed him to elevate his game to new levels.

Cameroon Shows Excitement for Francis Ngannou Victory

Francis was able to stuff takedowns, implement double jabs, and box his way to victory. During the post-fight presser, he revealed calmness as his key to victory.

“The goal, the game plan was to be relaxed, not to rush at all, calm down. Because my team, they know that’s the moment that I have the best of myself when I’m relaxed. I’m not rushing to cut [off] someone’s head”

Ngannou was proud of his performance, just like his coaches. However, the entire city of Cameroon erupted with excitement as well. The scene was captured on video as the city of Batie rejoiced.

📍 Batié, Cameroon Incredible scenes from the hometown of @Francis_Ngannou as they celebrate the crowning of a new UFC Heavyweight Champion! 🇨🇲 (📽 Mathieu Pennella) pic.twitter.com/NSA57bUsmA — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 28, 2021

“Incredible scenes from the hometown of Francis Ngannou as they celebrate the crowning of a new UFC Heavyweight Champion!,” wrote the UFC via BT Sport.

Jon Jones Matchup

After the fight, Francis also made it clear that he isn’t particularly excited for a trilogy fight against Miocic. And instead, would like an opportunity to welcome Jon Jones to the UFC’s heavyweight division.

Jones was critical of Stipe’s performance and took to social media to state his belief that he would win the matchup. With a new champion, comes a brand new host of fresh and exciting never-before-seen matchups.

