As a fan favorite in the UFC’s strawweight division, people have been wondering when Felice Herrig would be making her return to action. Now it seems that she has a date and opponent set for her Octagon return.

One of the hottest prospects at 115lb, Herrig has had a tough go of it recently. Her last contest was at UFC 229 in 2018, where she would drop a decision to Michelle Waterson. Although she would try to make her return after that, she would be sidelined due to a torn ACL. This is one of the worst injuries one can get, and it has kept her out of competition for about two years.

The Return of Felice Herrig

Now it would appear that that time has come, as reports have suggested that Felice Herrig has a date her comeback. It seems the UFC is interested in booking her to face Virna Jandiroba. This bout will take place at UFC 252, this August, which is headlined by a title fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

For Virna, this will be her third outing in the UFC, with split results in her first two contests. She would drop her first promotional debut, against former champ Carla Esparza. Then she would follow that up last December, by getting her first win the UFC, against Mallory Martin. This will certainly be a tough test for the Brazilian fighter.

Felice Herrig vs Virna Jandiroba will be added to the UFC 252 card this August. Although not much is known about the rest of the card, the main event clash is highly anticipated. Therefore Felice will have plenty of attention for her UFC return.