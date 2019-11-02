Video: Nate Diaz And Jorge Masvidal Final Stare Down Before UFC 244 Bout

Masvidal Faces Off With Nate Diaz At UFC 244 Weigh-Ins
UFC 244: “Masvidal vs. Diaz” (PPV) event is just around the corner, which takes place tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 2, 2019) from inside the Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The promotion held the ceremonial weigh-ins earlier today for tomorrow’s UFC 244 PPV event.
After tipping the scale, welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal faces-off. The pair will fight for BMF (Baddest Mother F**ker) title. The winner will take the belt and WWE superstar and famed actor ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson will ultimately present that award. Johnson was also in attendance at weigh-ins.
The former middleweight title contender, Kelvin Gastelum, will clash against Darren Till came to face off. Derrick Lewis and Johnny Walker were also present at the action.
Check out the staredown video below:
TWO BMFs. ONE BELT. FROM THE MECCA! 🗽⁰
🌴 @GamebredFighter vs. 👊 @NateDiaz209
DO NOT MISS THIS ➡️ https://t.co/2dpT0mk8yp #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/U4SPRYKng4
— UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2019
Nick Diaz army! #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/nmOCe7k5zL
— UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2019
The 🌎 is watching tomorrow night! #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/WfABpkNmWO
— UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2019
Gastelum vs. Till Faces-off:
Odds this goes 3️⃣ rounds!? SLIM!@KelvinGastelum welcomes @DarrenTill2 to the MW division under the bright lights of NYC! 🏙
Don’t miss #UFC244 ➡️ https://t.co/2dpT0mk8yp pic.twitter.com/2HGgpsi1sV
— UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2019
Fan Favorite Derrick Lewis:
The Beast is unleashed! 😤⁰@TheBeast_UFC returns against Ivanov in MSG! #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/LZXsJDlhAC
— UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2019
Johnny Walker and Corey Anderson:
Pure excitement in this one! ⚡️⁰@JohnnyWalkerMMA & @CoreyA_MMA throw down on ESPN 2. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/iuo6rrEJ6m
— UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2019
