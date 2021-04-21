Dustin Poirier Raising Money For Pygmies With Manny Pacquiao And Justin Wren Ahead Of UFC 264, Gets Help From Joe Rogan

Dustin Poirier promised that he had big things planned for his next goals with the Good Fight Foundation. Now we get to see that those goals involve building communities for pygmies.

Poirier has been doing a ton of amazing work with his charity, the Good Fight Foundation, over the last few years. He has given back to his local community in Louisiana in countless ways, and has even teamed up with former UFC fighter Justin Wren, to help build water wells for an orphanage in Uganda.

Recently the foundation was the topic of discussion when Dustin accused Conor McGregor of failing to follow through with a donation that was promised before their rematch in January. While the money was expected to go to building a gym for kids in Dustin’s home town, he moved on from this quickly and promised that he had even bigger goals in mind that were coming soon.

Dustin Poirier Raising Money For Pygmies

Now it seems that we have an idea of what these plans are, and they are quite exciting. Dustin Poirier will be teaming up with Justin Wren again, along with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, to help build houses and other community needs for Pygmy people in Uganda.

This announcement, which was made through an Instagram post, reveals that the Good Fight Foundation will work alongside the Fight For The Forgotten Foundation, and with the help of a massive donation from the Manny Pacquiao Foundation to build 32 two-bedroom homes in these communities.

We are excited to announce that we will be joining forces with @fightfortheforgotten @pacquiaofoundation to help complete the construction of 32 two-bedroom homes for the Pygmies on land brokered by FFTF & purchased with our help from fundraising efforts in 2019! None of this would be possible without your support & belief in our mission, Thank you 🙏🏽”

This announcement was followed up by an Instagram post from Wren, who gave more information on the work that he and Dustin Poirier are doing. He also revealed that, in addition to Pacquiao’s huge $50,000 donation, Joe Rogan also chipped in with $100,000 to go towards the cause.

“We are embarking on the biggest project we’ve ever attempted as we celebrate 10 years of existence with @fightfortheforgotten 🙏🙏🙏 I’m so pumped for the momentum we have! Thank you to @mannypacquiao for stepping up and donating so big in $50,000! Thank you @dustinpoirier for matching that $50,000! Thank you @joerogan for reaching out and letting me know you are going to match that with $100,000 so we can keep going! 32 new homes are being built for 32 families who have never owned a home, and they are helping build them and learn that skill! Our first MEDICAL CLINIC and PHARMACY is being built. More water wells, with a water tower and tapped water to all the homes! Latrines and hand washing stations… farms… A soccer field… and now maybe a cultural center and school for the Pygmy people. Anyone who is seeing this, thank you for being part of this journey and supporting in any way you have in the past 10 years. Wether it’s been financially, posting about it, sharing our story, liking our content and sending us good energy and vibes, your thoughts and prayers, thank you! We still have a long ways to go to complete this project. If you’d like to support you can give us a one time donation at http://www.fightfortheforgotten.org (link in my bio) or even more sustainable and helpful so we can plan ahead you can join our fight club, our monthly giving team of our most loyal supporters. I’d be so grateful if you’d consider helping us see this project thru completion and but love and compassion in action ☺️🙏🙏🙏 Thank you – thank you – THANK YOU! Also, follow @thegoodfightfoundation and @pacquiaofoundation to support these great nonprofits 🙏”

This amazing work comes just before Dustin Poirier is set to square off against Conor McGregor for a third time, at UFC 264. No matter the outcome of that fight, the work he is doing here will forever make him a winner.