Dustin Poirier Apologizes for Making Conor McGregor Charity Disupute Public

Dustin Poirier took to social media to say sorry for making the personal issue between he and Conor McGreogr's donation public online.

Dustin Poirier may regret making the details of Conor McGregor’s donation to his charity public. Since making the drama public, McGregor initially said that he planned on calling off their fight. However, news of the match was made official today for UFC 264

McGregor vs. Poirier 

Both Poirier and McGregor have been known to go back and forth with each other on social media. In response to a McGregor post, Poirier shared that McGregor didn’t keep his word on a $500k donation to Poirier’s foundation, The Good Fight. The news sparked the sports fans to become upset at Conor for not upholding his end of the bargain.

Then, McGregor called off the fight in a tweet that would be later deleted. 

“You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid,” said Conor in the tweet. 

Poirier Apologizes for Public Charity Drama

Although the fight is still happening, Poirier took to social media to express his sorrow for revealing his charity’s business’s nature.

“I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun and took private matters between Conor (and) my foundation public,” wrote Poirier.

“My mistake, we live, we learn,” he continued. “Spreading positivity (and) doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy and personal opinions into something I am working so hard on that gives people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight.”

Trilogy

Both Poirier and McGregor hold wins over each other in their rivalry. At UFC 264, one competitor will finally have the bragging rights they’ve been looking for. 

