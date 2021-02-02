Dustin Poirier Reveals Which Opponent Hurt Him The Most, And It’s Not Who You Think

Over the years, Dustin Poirier has been in more than his fair share of wars inside the Octagon. He recently explained which opponent left him hurt the most after the fight, and it might not be who you expect.

For years, Poirier has been delivering violence inside the Octagon. Since moving to lightweight, he has been in a ton of Fight of the Nights and bloody wars in the cage, making him must-see TV anytime he competes.

To be fair, Dustin did not always come out on top in these brawls. Yet that did not stop him from coming back stronger and learning from every set back, which has left him as one of the best fighters in the division.

Who Hurt Dustin Poirier The Most?

With so many hard-fought bouts in his record, it is no surprise that Dustin Poirier has taken his fair share of beatings. In a recent interview, he was asked which of his past opponent did the most damage and left him hurting the most the next day.

While one part of his answer, Justin Gaethje, came as no surprise, he also attributed Jim Miller to causing some serious pain with the damage done to Dustin’s calf.

“It’s a toss-up between the Gaethje fight, and the Jim Miller fight,” Poirier said. “Jim Miller attacked my calf and I had to go to the hospital. My leg was swelling really bad, there was nowhere for the swelling to go. They wanted to cut my leg open to relieve the pressure. “That was really uncomfortable, but Gaethje, the pain lasted the longest because I had a partially torn quad.”

Origins Of The Hot Sauce

The only topic as hot as Dustin Poirier’s win over Conor McGregor is his burgeoning Louisiana Hot Sauce brand. This is even landing him a spot on the popular YouTube interview show Hot Ones.

In fact, Dustin explained that this show is partially responsible for the creation of his own hot sauce. He linked up with Heart Beat Hot Sauce, one of the brands who makes the sauces for Hot Ones, and they made the sauce together.

“It happened during the pandemic, the initial stay at home phase of the pandemic last year, probably around March-ish,” Poirier explained. “I was stuck at home, and I always wanted to get into the culinary world. I spoke to an agent of mine about doing some hot sauce. We started reaching out to some companies. “The crazy thing is, he brought Heart Beat up to me, and I have two bottles of their sauce in my cabinet already. So I’m familiar with the company. “This was because a few seasons of Hot Ones ago, I bought all ten sauces. Me and a buddy ate all ten sauces, and during that season Heart Beat had a sauce on the show.”

Poirier went on to explain that the more he looked into the company and figured out the extent of their quality control, the more he wanted to work with them. Plus they were receptive to his ideas on the curation of the sauce.

“The goal for me with Poirier’s Louisiana Style is to turn Poirier’s Louisiana Style into a brand in the culinary world,” he said. “Then under that brand, have a hot sauce, have a creole seasoning, have a barbecue sauce, have a few other things, some dry rubs and really get us a place in the spice racks in the world, and just to be an actual name… “I think we can. The hot sauce is going great, and we’ll just take it one step at a time.”

It will be exciting to see if Dustin Poirier can continue to grow his brand and extend further into the world of spices and seasonings. He is a hard working guy, and deserves all the kind things the world as to offer.