Dustin Poirier to Appear on Hot Ones to Promote Louisiana Style Hot Sauce

Dustin Poirier has been feeling saucy ever since his big win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Perhaps it was executing his gameplan to perfection to finish McGregor. Or, maybe the success of his new hot sauce that hit the market for fans to enjoy. Nonetheless, Poirier is set to appear in the cult-classic web show “Hot Ones” where the questions are just as saucy and spicy as the wings.

Poirier to Appear on Hot Ones

The pairing of Poirier on Hot Ones is a match made in heaven. During the show, host Sean Evans asks questions to his guests in an interview-style format. However, before each question, guests have to eat hot wings, which get progressively hotter as the interrogation advances. Now that the UFC lightweight contender has his own hot sauce, having him on the show will give him the opportunity to prove if he can handle spicy food. Especially as a native of Louisiana, which is known for its hot sauces.

This week on #HotOnes we got @DustinPoirier! Tune in this Thursday @ 11AM ET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pDZUrkduJo — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) February 1, 2021

Sales and Marketing

To promote the episode’s appearance, Poirier spoke with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie. During the conversation, he revealed that sales of the sauce are through the roof. However, he didn’t mention if his sauce will be apart of the show’s lineup during his episode.

“Sales are going good,” said Poirier in reference to his sauce. “We sold out and we’re doing some batches and restocking this upcoming week. Because I’ll be on ‘Hot Ones’ new season with Sean Evans. I’m pumped about that. I’ve been a fan of the show for a long time. Getting to talk about hot sauce with the spice lord is always great,” finished Dustin.

At the moment, it’s unknown if Poirier got himself on the show, or if the UFC is doing their best to market him. Nonetheless, it’s good to see Poirier enjoy his new mainstream success that is beginning to come his way.