Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker Respond to Callouts

Dustin Poirier hints at possible fight with fellow lightweight Dan Hooker.

After his recent five round split decision victory over Paul Felder at UFC Aukland, Dan Hooker took to social media to announce his future plans. Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour Monday morning, Hooker stated again that his first choice would be Justin Gaethje. However if that doesn’t work out, Hooker said Dustin Poirier was next on his list.

“Either gaethje or poirier, those are the only two options that make sense for me.”

After the interview Hooker went to straight to twitter to directly call out Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. Hooker used the diamond emoji in the tweet with the caption, “Can you see me now.”

I got 25 minutes for you https://t.co/1EJhecYzQV — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 27, 2020

The Diamond Answers

Poirier took no time to answer the callout, while also hinting the scrap should be a main event.

“Ive got 25 minutes for you”

Poirier is coming off a third round loss to current champ Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. Prior to the loss, he defeated former featherweight champion Max Holloway to earn the interim lightweight belt.

As rumors of Conor McGregor fighting Justin Gaethje in the future continue, we can put a halt on any Hooker vs. Gaethje talks. This should allow the UFC a shot to make the Poirier vs. Hooker fight. With Khabib and Tony squaring off on April 18th, this fight could serve as a title eliminator for the 155 pound division as well as a #1 contender shot.

Just let me know when and where. https://t.co/bf4Wr93FeP — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 28, 2020

The lightweight division now has three very intriguing top ten matchups to expect in the near future, all of which could could very well lead to a title opportunity.