Dana White: Khabib vs Tony Ferguson To Headline In Brooklyn On April 18th

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson Rumored to Fight in April

For months, it’s seemed like matchmaking for a bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was cursed. On over five different occasions, the fight was attempted to be made, only to never come to fruition. However, ESPN MMA journalist Brett Okamoto recently reported that the fight is targeted to headline a future card in Brooklyn, New York.

The fight between Khabib and Tony is one of the most anticipated fights in MMA history. Partially because both lightweights have been on impressive win streaks. But, for reason, the cards never aligned for the pair to fight. Now, if all of the details are ironed out smoothly, the men should be finally on their way to fight.

Breaking: Per UFC president Dana White KHABIB VS TONY is being targeted to headline PPV event on April 18 in Brooklyn. Contracts not signed, but both sides interested in date and matchup pending further discussion, per sources. Could it be? Finally? @TeamKhabib @TonyFergusonXT pic.twitter.com/kRNmgeMQtj — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 26, 2019

Khabib’s Management Confirms Bout Agreement

In the tweet, Okamoto emphasized that contracts have not been signed for the bout. However, he also stated that both men are interested in both the date selected and fighting each other. And, while Brett’s report stated that neither men have signed the bout agreement, Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to show otherwise.

Here we go. The champ signed his bout agreement against tony Ferguson. This man has been asking for this ass whooping and now he has earned it April 18th the eagle will land in Brooklyn one more time. This one is for the fans. pic.twitter.com/ifG2f9Yt9l — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 26, 2019

History of Khabib in Brooklyn

The bout is scheduled to take place in Brooklyn. The last time “The Eagle” landed in Brooklyn, Conor McGregor and a team of others threw a dolly through a bus, injuring fighters on the UFC roster. The moment intensified the rivalry between Conor and Khabib, which ultimately led them to fight at UFC 229.

Now that the bout between Khabib and Tony is all but officially confirmed, who do fan favor in the matchup? And, are the fans still skeptical that the match will happen? Let us know in the comment section.