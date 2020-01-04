Conor McGregor Open To Facing Justin Gaethje Next

McGregor Open To Gaethje Fight

Conor McGregor is very much open to a potential fight with fellow lightweight contender Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje has been actively campaigning for a fight with McGregor and wanted to be the one to welcome him back inside the Octagon. The two have also gone back-and-forth on social media as well with Gaethje particularly being frustrated at how McGregor was still ranked higher than him. However, it will be Donald Cerrone who gets that opportunity when he faces the Irishman in the UFC 246 headliner on January 18.

At one point, it looked like McGregor and Gaethje would collide last year only for it to not come to fruition. But despite all that, McGregor claims “The Highlight” is on his list and hinted at facing him after Cerrone.

“He is on the list,” McGregor told The Mac Life. “He is on the list. Maybe I will face him next. Maybe I’ll face him next. He has it coming to him. … He’s a funny guy. “He’s been taking it very to heart. I know the feeling when you do that. Maybe I’ll get through Donald and I’ll have a quick turnaround against Justin. Maybe that’s what will happen. But Justin is on the list, no doubt.”

Of course, UFC president Dana White has claimed that McGregor would be next for a title shot over Gaethje if he gets past Cerrone. But if things don’t work out that way — with the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson perhaps requiring some time on the shelf — maybe we could see McGregor vs. Gaethje after all.

However, all this is assuming the former two-weight champion gets past Cerrone.