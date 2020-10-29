Regardless of which end of the political spectrum you fall on, there is no denying that this 2020 Presidential election has had some odd moments. Perhaps the strangest came recently when President Donald Trump apparently asked Dana White some pretty strange questions.

The relationship between Trump and MMA is actually surprisingly strong, and has been for many years. Not only does he have relationships with both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, who are at the top of the UFC’s welterweight division, but he even tried starting his own MMA promotion back in the day. Nowadays he is running the United States, where he maintains his relationship with the sport, having UFC President Dana White speak for him at rallies and help him build plans to reopen the country.

Donald Trump Asked Dana White If Joe Biden Would Be A Good Fighter

Apparently the relationship between Dana White and Donald Trump also spans into the world of fight advice. Speaking at a recent rally, the 72-year old U.S. President explained that he does not think that the 77-year old Joe Biden would be a good opponent in a fight. He apparently came to this conclusion after a conversation with Dana, himself.

“With Sleepy Joe, I don’t think Sleepy Joe would be a good fighter, do you?” Trump said. “I asked Dana (White) before. One gentle little touch to the face and he’s down. He’s down and he wouldn’t get up very quickly either, would he? Joe Biden’s whole idea, remember him saying, ‘I’d like to take him to the back of the barn.’ Ok. Now if I ever said that to him, they’d say, ‘He practices violence! The president practices violence.’ Remember he said, ‘I would take him to the back…’ It’s like, if you have to fight someone, that’s your dream fight.”

There have been a lot of strange moments during this campaign season, but the idea of Donald Trump and Joe Biden fistfighting each other may just take the cake. Then again, perhaps this is actually the best way to decide the President of the United States. Maybe we will even see Joe Rogan refereeing the contest.