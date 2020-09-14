Joe Rogan has had some pretty insane guests on his podcast over the years. Now it seems he could be hosting a debate between President Donald Trump, and presidential candidate Joe Biden.

If you had told Rogan, when he started his podcast over ten years ago, some of the people that he would get to speak to (or the amount of money he would make), he would likely laugh in your face. Yet that has not stopped him from having some wild guests, from Elon Musk to Robert Downey Jr., and even Bernie Sanders. The true extent of his reach as a podcaster is massive, and it has even left fighters he interviews in the UFC Octagon asking to be on his podcast for the boost in exposure.

Joe Rogan Wants To Mediate A Debate Between Donald Trump’s and Joe Biden

As popular as Joe Rogan and his podcast are, nobody expected the recent news that has developed. When he was speaking with former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy, Joe said that he would be willing to host and mediate a debate between U.S. President Donald Trump, and his opposition for the 2020 elections, Joe Biden. Kennedy tweeted about this, tagging both of the men in question, and to the shock of many Trump responded, agreeing to do it.

If it goes down, this debate would last four hours, with Rogan serving as a host. This is something that fans of Joe have been wanting for a while, given how he handled the aforementioned podcast with Bernie Sanders. It comes as little surprise that Trump agreed, given his relationship with the UFC, with whom Joe also works for. However there has yet to be a response to this from Joe Biden or his team, so it is unclear at this time if this is actually going to come to fruition.

