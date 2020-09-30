The first presidential debate saw a familiar face in Colby Covington in attendance last night.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden sparred for the first time on national television in the first of three debates which will be had leading up to the 2020 elections in November.

And before the debate, many observers noticed a UFC fighter wearing the red MAGA hat and it was Covington indeed.

WTF I just saw Colby in the crowd — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) September 30, 2020

It turned out “Chaos” was a guest of Trump’s which is why he was in attendance during the debate.

After an hour and a half, the debate finally came to an end and as both candidates were leaving the stage, Covington made sure to let his voice and opinion be heard.

“Mr. Trump, the greatest president of all time!” Covington shouted.

Colby Covington yelling for Trump at the end of the #PresidentialDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/F2JgVOstt6 — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) September 30, 2020

Covington An Avid Trump Supporter

It’s no secret that Covington is a Trump supporter, especially as he has been openly supporting him for the best part of over two years now.

Most recently, Covington received a call from Trump following his win over Tyron Woodley earlier this month in a moment that went viral.

“You are a great fighter, man. I’ll tell you,” Trump said. “You make it so easy, I don’t know how the hell you do that. Congratulations, I wanted to watch that fight tonight, I wanted to watch it — you were great. “Thank you so much Mr. President,” Covington replied. “You gave me the dragon energy when you shook my hand on Sunday at your rally and it doesn’t matter if King Kong was in front of me I was not going to lose after getting to shake your hand at your rally.” “I’m proud of you, man. I’m a big fan and I’m proud,” Trump said in response.

Covington won’t be the only UFC welterweight tagging along with Trump in the next few weeks, however.

Heated rival Jorge Masvidal will be part of a “fighters against socialism” bus tour alongside the incumbent president across Florida this Saturday. Will Kamaru Usman be next?