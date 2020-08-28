Last night, Dana White spoke in support of Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention. Below is his speech in support of the reelection of the U.S. President.

This year marked the second time that White has spoken in support of Trump at the RNC. He backed the soon-to-be President in 2016, and even served on the task force created by Trump, designed to plan for the reopening of the country during this global health crisis. Therefore it came as little surprise that he would want to back the President for reelection at this year’s Convention.

This time around, there were slightly different circumstances surrounding Dana White speaking out for Donald Trump. Given everything going on in the world, he was unable to give his speech in person. However a video message was recorded, as the UFC President shares kind words about the U.S. President, urging citizens to vote for him.

“Hey everyone, I’m Dana White, President of the UFC,” he began. “Many of you know who I am, what I do, and that I am friends with the president. I spoke at this convention four years ago, and I’m back because I believe we need President Trump’s leadership now more than ever.

“Before the pandemic, Trump built the greatest economy in our nation’s history, and created opportunities for all Americans like no one before him. Financial markets hit all time highs, unemployment was at an all time low, and we weren’t facing the lawless destruction that now is occurring in a few of our great cities.

“It blows my mind how quickly some of the leadership in this country has forgotten the critical role first responders play in our society. Police departments, and other law enforcement, even some fire departments, have faced opposition from many in this country. But they are always the people who are asked to step up when things are at their worst and put themselves at risk. That has certainly been the case during this ongoing pandemic. Come on America, defunding these vital positions is not the answer. The first responders have always taken care of us, and now, more than ever, we need to take care of them.

“Now, let’s talk about COVID, and let’s be very honest about it,” White continued. “No one person and no one place could’ve anticipated the challenges that COVID would bring. But President Trump has faced all these obstacles head on. He immediately put protective measures in place, and he reached out to the best and the brightest leading American businesses across all industries to discuss what he and his administration could do to get the economy back up and running safely.

“Let me give you more detail,” Dana White explained. “In early April, President Trump organized a task force of business leaders across the country, and I was fortunate enough to serve on that task force. Firsthand, I had the opportunity to witness how hard working and determined President Trump was to solve unprecedented problems our country was facing. I personally observed his ability to listen and observe the issues impacting Americans of all backgrounds. It was clear, his priority was always the health and safety of everyone in our country. Not just Republicans, not just supporters, but every single American.

“President Trump recognized that one of the small ways to instill a sense of normalcy in people’s lives, was to bring back entertainment options,” White furthered. “The President went above and beyond to help all sports leagues involved, and figure out a way to overcome the challenges of staging live professional sporting events in the middle of a pandemic. And you know what? We did it. The UFC was the first to do it, and we are continuing to do it. Now other sports have joined us, and some of the lessons learned are being used to help open other types of businesses and schools.

“Make no mistake about it, we still have a long way to go,” White said. “And that is why we need a leader with President Trump’s unique attributes at this critical time. I have said it before, and I will say it again: He is one of the most loyal human beings I have ever met. The man has unstoppable energy – no one, and I mean no one, is going to outwork this guy. But most importantly, he truly loves and believes in our country. He believes in the people of this country.

“America is a place where everyone wants a solid job,” White explained. “They want to take care of their family, they want to support their community, assist the less fortunate, and enjoy the freedom this country has provided to all of us. While we have certainly experienced a ton of negativity in 2020, President Trump’s mindset is to work tirelessly to find solutions to problems and help restore America. He did it once, and I’m telling you right now, he will do it again. And remember: President Trump may be the only president in modern times who has actually done everything he’s said he would do during his campaign.

“There’s this quote that I love, from Ronald Regan,” White went on. “He said ‘There isn’t a problem that we can’t solve, if government will give us the facts, tell us what needs to be done, then get out of the way and let us have at it.’ What that means to me, is that as Americans we work hard to overcome adversity and we face the tough times head on. Irrespective of your gender, race, religion, or sexual orientation, what unites us as a nation is freedom, equality, and opportunity. That’s what it means to be an American.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” White concluded. “Let’s reelect President Trump, let’s figure out what the problems are, and continue to fund solutions to those problems, then let’s get to work. I’d like to close with this: while it is critically important to reelect President Trump, this pandemic has also taught us to be very, very careful who you select as your next Governor, Senator, Congressperson, and Mayor. It is so important to vote, and don’t think that your vote doesn’t matter because to be honest with you, it has never mattered more than it does right now.”