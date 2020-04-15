Dana White, Vince McMahon Named Financial Advisors To Help Donald Trump Restart Economy

Dana White
Dana White and Vince McMahon Part Of Economic Task Force To Help President Trump

It is no secret that Dana White has a relationship with United States President Donald Trump. Apparently it is a good relationship, as he was among a list of people the President has asked to assist with restarting the economy, during these difficult times.

White has been a vocal supporter of Trump since before he was President, advocating for him at democratic conventions. This relationship was shown further, as he helped the likes of Colby Covington achieve his goal of taking his interim title to the White House to meet Trump. Most recently, Dana spoke with the President, in regards to being able to continue putting on fights during this global health crisis.

Watchin fights…..

Now it seems like this relationship has taken another step up. According to reports, President Trump has added Dana White, Vince McMahon, and several other pro sports leaders to an Economic Task Force. The goal of this team is to help restart America’s economy after things begin to settle down.

“Just NOW: Adam Silver, Rob Manfred, Roger Goodell, Gary Bettman, Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones, Dana White, and Vince McMahon are part of a large group that will help advise on how to restart the economy, President Trump says,” Andy Slater said, when breaking the news.

“Dana WHITE confirmed this is true to me when we spoke earlier today,” says Brett Okamoto.

 

It may be a bit strange to consider Dana White, and the rest of these sports leaders, qualified to help with such a large economical issue. On the other hand, given that these people have each demonstrated capabilities to run multi-billion dollar entities, perhaps it is not a bad call. Given Donald Trump’s background as a businessman, it is not that surprising.

