Dominick Reyes Disappointed By Jon Jones’ Apparently Vacating Title, ‘But The Show Must Go On’

Dominick Reyes Responds To Jon Jones Apparently Vacating Light Heavyweight Title

Jon Jones recently threatened to vacate the light heavyweight title, following a failed negotiation with the UFC. Now his most recent opponent, Dominick Reyes, has weighed in on the situation.

It is clear to see that there is some real tension between Jones and the UFC right now. The light heavyweight champ was apparently asking for more money to move to heavyweight for a fight with Francis Ngannou. Following a denial of this request, and a subsequent back and forth with Dana White, Jonny Bones said he would be vacating his title, and that Dom Reyes should face Jan Blachowicz for the newly empty throne.

Whether Jones is genuinely going to walk about from his title is still to be seen. Regardless, Dominick Reyes felt it important to respond to Jon’s claims. He took to Twitter, saying that if Jon is serious, then he will continue to move on with the division.

“Disappointing if it is true and he is serious, but the show must go on.”

https://t.co/HhmbR2VMZR — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) May 31, 2020

Reyes and Jones faced off at UFC 247, in what turned out to be a close fight. Although Jon took the unanimous decision, many people in the community felt that Dominick should have gotten the nod, after pushing the pace on the champ. As a result, fans were wondering if these two men would have a rematch, given how close the fight was.

In the end, we will have to wait and see what happens with Jon Jones, and the light heavyweight strap. Regardless though, a Jan Blachowicz vs Dominick Reyes bout could be the right move, maybe even for an interim title. Like Dom said, the show must go on.