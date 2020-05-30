Jon Jones Tells Dana White To Release Him From UFC Contract Via Twitter

Is Jon Bones Jones at the end of his rope with Dana White?

The UFC is never lacking in drama whether that’s between the organization’s top fighters or between the fighters and President Dana White.

Well, apparently, current Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) is pissed off at White, to say the least. The former was denied a hefty raise for a potential matchup with top heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou (15-3).

However, according to Jones, White was lying to fans about the amount requested which led the former to respond via Twitter and ultimately ask for a release from his UFC contract.

If you’re going to stick to these lies, I’m going to stick to defending myself. Please have your lawyer Hunter Campbell release those text messages. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Don’t be a fucking liar, my reputation has already taking enough hits. I don’t need this bullshit Dana. I never asked for Diante Wilder‘s numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Jones said he wasn’t asking for Deontay Wilder’s (former heavyweight boxing champion) numbers. Although, he said that he’d settle for half of the $30 million that Wilder makes while acknowledging that White called him the GOAT.

I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Jones requesting his release from the UFC doesn’t necessarily mean he will be as emotions are high right now. Although at this point, no one really knows what’ll happen. And we won’t jump to conclusions based on this disagreement.

Jon Jones is arguably the greatest MMA fighter ever who achieved his success with the UFC. And it’d be crazy to think he’d leave the biggest MMA promotion in the world. But we’ll be sure to update you as we learn more details on this situation.