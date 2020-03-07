Dana White Looking To Book Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes Rematch Next

Jones vs. Reyes Rematch In Store For Fans
It looks like Jan Blachowicz will have to wait for his first-ever title shot. Blachowicz seemed to be next in line to face light heavyweight champion Jon Jones following his impressive first-round knockout over Corey Anderson last month.
It put him on a three-fight win streak as well as a winner of seven of his last eight outings. “Bones” was even in attendance and the pair had a friendly confrontation afterwards. However, UFC president Dana White has other ideas.
At the UFC 249 press conference on Friday, he stated how he felt a rematch between Jones and Dominick Reyes should happen next. However, nothing is in the works for now.
“Dana White says Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes 2 should happen next but there’s been no negotiations or any serious discussions about the rematch being booked.”
Reyes fought Jones in a five-round war at UFC 247 last month with many believing he had done enough to get the victory. However, there was still a belief that Blachowicz would get the next shot following his win which came a week after that fight.
Is a Jones vs. Reyes rematch the right move? Or did Blachowicz deserve the next crack?
