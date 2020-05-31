Jon Jones, Dana White Continue To Spar Over Pay, Jones Ponders Life Outside UFC

White: I Have No Reason To Lie About Jones

UFC president Dana White and Jon Jones continue to go back-and-forth over the topic of pay.

Jones has been highly vocal about not getting paid what he is worth ever since he claimed he was shut down by the UFC about getting a pay increase to move up for a potential super fight with Francis Ngannou — all before he could even ask for a figure.

White, however, claimed otherwise stating that “Bones” asked for “Deontay Wilder money” to which the latter responded by asking the UFC head honcho to release text messages of him asking for that amount.

Following UFC Vegas on Saturday night, White — who stated he had his own text messages the day before — was asked about them along with Jones’ claims of him lying. But as far he is concerned, he has no reason to lie at all.

“Who do you believe? It’s up to you guys,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “The f*ck would I lie for? What do I gain in lying about it? Why would I lie? Doesn’t matter. … I don’t really care. I could care less to be honest with you. “… Being the greatest of all time doesn’t mean you get $30 million. Being able to sell [does]. Jon Jones has done a lot of things to himself. In one of his tweets he was saying that I tarnished his — I tarnished you? You’ve done a very good job of tarnishing you. I haven’t done that.”

Jones took to Twitter soon after as he reiterated he didn’t demand anything before accusing White of underpaying him for years.

“The reporter asked Dana to show the text messages instead he gives a 55 second response talking about why would I lie 🤷🏾‍♂️ “At no point did I ever demand anything from you Dana, I simply asked for a Super fight and asked to be compensated for it. You are the one who started talking negotiations publicly and showing the world how much you’ve been withholding from your athletes this whole time. “Hunter and I had a very respectful conversation, I love how you’re trying to paint this picture of me being some angry guy disrespectfully demanding money. And then bringing up my out of the cage affairs to justify under paying me by tens of millions for years “You’re talking all that big guy stuff about not caring, put your money where your mouth is and release me from that contract”

Many have since questioned why Jones doesn’t just release the text messages himself. That’s because there is no text message of him making any demands.

“There. Are. No. text. 🤯”

The UFC light heavyweight champion has already hinted at taking some time off and has repeatedly challenged White to release him from his contract since this whole fiasco began.

He ended the night by pondering life outside the UFC after a fan told him to enter the boxing world to get paid more.

“I’d probably make more in my first boxing match than my next three UFC fights combined. There’s real estate, acting, just kicking it and being a dad. No one needs to put up with Dana‘s lies”

It should be interesting to see what transpires next.