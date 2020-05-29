Jon Jones Trashes Dana White For ‘Lying To The Camera’ About Heavyweight Negotiations

Jon Jones Refutes Dana White’s Criticisms Of Heavyweight Negotiations

The relationship between Jon Jones and Dana White has been strained for some time. Therefore it comes as no surprise that they have different opinions of where things went wrong in their recent negotiations.

Jones has been seriously flirting with the idea of moving to heavyweight, specifically eyeing a fight with Francis Ngannou. However negotiations for that fight apparently fell apart rather quickly. This was something that Dana White blamed on Jon, saying that he requested an obnoxious amount of money.

Jon Jones heard these remarks, and was not too happy. He took to Twitter to vent his frustrations about the situation. While he did express interest in renegotiating his contract for this massive move, he maintains that his team had not even requested a specific amount before the UFC shut them down.

“It’s interesting to just sit here and watch your boss lie to the camera like this. We never discussed any increase in pay. Immediately the conversation was that I already made enough. I never made a number offer. “If you’re not going to change my contract for the heavyweight move, at least have the decency to be honest with the fans. “Absolute bulls–t.”

It’s interesting to just sit here and watch your boss lie to the camera like this. We never discussed any increase in pay. Immediately the conversation was that I already made enough. I never made a number offer. https://t.co/YYx4FMHeIs — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

If you’re not going to change my contract for the heavyweight move, at least have the decency to be honest with the fans. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Absolute bullshit — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

If what Jon Jones is saying is true, that is truly a shame. The UFC seems to be simultaneously bragging about how successful things are going right now, while saying that they are not making enough money to give Jon a raise. Not to mention, it is seriously disappointing if they really would not even listen to the light heavyweight champ’s offer.

Where do you sit on this issue? Do you feel that Jon Jones is telling the truth, or do you think he asked for too much money?