Dominick Cruz Shuts Down Rumors Of Retirement After UFC 249 Loss

Dominick Cruz Has No Plans To Retire After UFC 249 Loss

Following his loss at UFC 249, fans were wondering if Dominick Cruz may hang up the gloves. However he recently shut down those rumors, confirming his plans to fight again.

When Dominick got the call to fight Henry Cejudo on short notice, for the bantamweight title, it came as a big shock. Dom had not competed in almost four years, and was coming off a loss. Nevertheless he agreed to take the bout, attempting to recapture the 135lb strap, for his third time.

Unfortunately Dominick Cruz would not be successful in his endeavors, getting finished in the second round. Although he strongly disagreed with the stoppage, there was speculation that he would retire. Given the injuries he has battled with, and the things he has going outside of fighting, it would not be surprising. However he decided to shut down those rumors in a recent interview with ESPN, saying he feels healthier than ever.

“Yeah, I’m in this dude. I just need to get in there and get some more rounds. Let these legs flush, move them around,” Cruz told Ariel Helwani. “I’m healthy, I love feeling lethal, and right now, I am a lethal person still. I love being healthy, it feels so good to be healthy. Even after a fight, to feel healthy like I do, it’s different. I’m usually going into these five-round wars and I’m used to double the amount of damage, triple the amount of damage that I took. Because over five rounds you just accumulate a lot, even with good decision making you accumulate a lot on your feet and your hands and none of that is taking place. My face is fine, I barely got hit on my face. It’s just part of it. Loss is part of this thing. “I think it’s needless to say you will be hearing from me in some way shape, or form again.”

It is good to see that Cruz is not letting this loss get in the way of his continued career. Although no one would be mad at him for walking away, it is always fun to watch him fight. Especially if he is as healthy as he claims to be.