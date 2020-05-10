UFC 249 Results: Henry Cejudo TKO’s Dominick Cruz Via Strikes (Highlights)

Henry Cejudo Stops Dominick Cruz In Round 2 And Announces Retirement from MMA

UFC 249 PPV MMA event is happening now (Sat., May 9) from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In the co-main event, Henry Cejudo will defend his bantamweight title against former champion Dominick Cruz who’s coming back to Octagon after two years of lay off due to injury. Cejudo is riding on five-fight winning streaking. He last scored a TKO win over Marlon Moraes won the vacated 135-pound strap. Before his lay off Cruz last suffered a decision loss from the hands of Cody Garbrandt back in 2016.

Here are the official UFC 249 results after two rounds:

UFC 249 Results: Henry Cejudo def. Dominick Cruz via second-round TKO (4:58)

Check the Highlights below:

He's still got it! 👏 Ring rust not a factor thus far for the returning @DominickCruz. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/vTkDCCdXIY — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020