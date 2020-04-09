Report: Jose Aldo Out, Dominick Cruz Steps In Against Henry Cejudo At UFC 250

Cruz Gets Chance To Regain Title

Dominick Cruz appears to be right back in the title picture. The former UFC bantamweight king is reportedly set to face current bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 250 on May 9.

That’s according to Brazilian publication Globo which states that Cejudo’s original opponent in Jose Aldo is now out as his U.S. work visa has expired and won’t be renewed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, Cruz will now step in and get a chance to regain the bantamweight title. “The Dominator” also announced that the bout was signed on social media with a message to the current champion.

“Dear @HenryCejudo, The real king has already been told that we’re fighting May 9th. I’ll see you there. P.S. -Bring your other tiny lil friend @cptdasamericas so I can slap you both around. 👋 👋 -Signed, Sealed, Delivered-“

-Signed, Sealed, Delivered- — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) April 9, 2020

Cejudo responded promptly.

“Keep begging me!”

Of course, Cejudo predicted this situation and initially called for Cruz to get ready — and it looks like he got his wish.

Cruz hasn’t competed since December 2016 when he was outpointed by Cody Garbrandt and lost the bantamweight title as a result. The former WEC champion had planned to make comebacks in 2017 and 2018 only to pull out due to various injuries. Hopefully, he is able to remain injury-free this time.

UFC 250 was originally set to take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil. However, due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is likely to be relocated elsewhere; likely tribal land in California or UFC president Dana White’s private island that he claims to have secured.