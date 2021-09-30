Skip to Content

Dominick Cruz vs Pedro Munhoz Targeted For UFC 269

A pivotal matchup between Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz is expected to go down this December

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Derek Hall

Dominick Cruz vs Pedro Munhoz Targeted For UFC 269
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz had hinted at having a fight brewing. Now it has been revealed that he will be taking on Pedro Munhoz in the last pay-per-view event of the year.

Cruz found himself back in the win column after suffer back to back losses to Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo. By beating Casey Kenney via split decision in March, he proved that he is not as washed up as some of his critics may have led you to believe.

This has led to a litany of callouts from other people at 135lb, most notably Sean O’Malley. He even recently reached out to Dom on social media, seeing if he would be down to fight in December, but Dominick said cryptically that he was already busy.

Dominick Cruz vs Pedro Munhoz Targeted For UFC 269

After he said that he had a date with someone, fans began wondering who Dominick Cruz might be facing. Those questions were soon answered however, when it was revealed that the UFC is targeting a bout between he and number nine ranked Pedro Munhoz for UFC 269, on December 11th.

At the time of writing, it is worth noting that this bout is not official. However both men have verbally agreed to the contest, and are just awaiting their contracts to sign and make things set in stone.

This is an important fight for both men, as both Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz look to determine where they currently stand in the majorly stacked bantamweight division, and Pedro looks to get on track after losing three of his last four. Moreover, this will be the first time that Dom has fought twice in one calendar year, since he second title run in 2016 where he beat TJ Dillashaw and Urijah Faber, only to lose to the aforementioned Garbrandt.

How do you see this massive fight at 135lb playing out at UFC 269?

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
DC
Canadian Publication Uses Photo of Daniel Cormier Instead of Jon Jones in Recent Arrest
← Read Last Post
Joe Rogan
Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, Others Defend Joe Rogan Amidst Demands For Replacement
Read Next Post →