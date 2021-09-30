Former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz had hinted at having a fight brewing. Now it has been revealed that he will be taking on Pedro Munhoz in the last pay-per-view event of the year.

Cruz found himself back in the win column after suffer back to back losses to Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo. By beating Casey Kenney via split decision in March, he proved that he is not as washed up as some of his critics may have led you to believe.

This has led to a litany of callouts from other people at 135lb, most notably Sean O’Malley. He even recently reached out to Dom on social media, seeing if he would be down to fight in December, but Dominick said cryptically that he was already busy.

I have a date with someone that is ranked up ahead of me stud. Same thing you’re looking for. So I get it.

May the force be with you in figuring that one out for yourself. https://t.co/uga2ICNsCh — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) September 29, 2021

Dominick Cruz vs Pedro Munhoz Targeted For UFC 269

After he said that he had a date with someone, fans began wondering who Dominick Cruz might be facing. Those questions were soon answered however, when it was revealed that the UFC is targeting a bout between he and number nine ranked Pedro Munhoz for UFC 269, on December 11th.

At the time of writing, it is worth noting that this bout is not official. However both men have verbally agreed to the contest, and are just awaiting their contracts to sign and make things set in stone.

A fantastic bantamweight fight is in the works for Dec. 11 as former champion Dominick Cruz faces Pedro Munhoz, sources told myself and @DamonMartin. Story coming to @MMAFighting. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) September 30, 2021

This is an important fight for both men, as both Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz look to determine where they currently stand in the majorly stacked bantamweight division, and Pedro looks to get on track after losing three of his last four. Moreover, this will be the first time that Dom has fought twice in one calendar year, since he second title run in 2016 where he beat TJ Dillashaw and Urijah Faber, only to lose to the aforementioned Garbrandt.

How do you see this massive fight at 135lb playing out at UFC 269?