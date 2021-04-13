Aljamain Sterling Impressed By ‘Suga Tits’ Sean O’Malley’s Callout Of Dominick Cruz

“Suga'” Sean O’Malley is looking for a fight with a former bantamweight champion. His unique way of calling for this bout has gotten the attention of the current champ, Aljamain Sterling.

After winning the belt in controversial fashion, when Petr Yan got disqualified for throwing an illegal knee, Sterling has had his return delayed by neck surgery. That said, when he does return, it is expected that he will be having a rematch with the former champ.

As for O’Malley, he recently returned to form after suffering a setback against Marlon “Chito” Vera, in his first professional loss. This came as a result of his brutal knockout over Thomas Almeida.

Aljamain Sterling Impressed With Sean O’Malley’s Callout

Following his win over Thomas Almeida, Sean O’Malley has been trying to secure a fight with Dominick Cruz. He recently continued this trend in a way that even got the attention of Aljamain Sterling.

Posting to YouTube, O’Malley shared a video comedically calling out Cruz. He broke down why there were no other options for the former champ, before failing to sink a basketball shot behind his back.

“‘Sup Dom, heard you’re looking for a big fight. Who’s a bigger fight than me? Cory (Sandhagen’s) about to beat the EPO out of TJ (Dillashaw), Rob (Font’s) about to knock out Cody (Garbrandt) for the seventh time this year, Petr (Yan’) disqualified for cheating, Aljo (Sterling) is still knocked out from the knee. Who’s a bigger fight?”

This video made its way back around to Aljamain Sterling. However, instead of being angry or insulting Sean, he actually showed some props to O’Malley for this fun and creative callout.

“I gotta admit this was a pretty good promo Suga Tits “

Time will tell if Sean O’Malley can get the fight he is looking for, or if the UFC chooses to go another direction. Either way, Aljamain Sterling is right, it is hard to deny how funny this callout was.