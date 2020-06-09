Nate Diaz is not a fan of the upcoming Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns welterweight title fight.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Usman would defend his welterweight title against Burns in the UFC 251 headliner which is set to take place on Fight Island next month.

Of course, Usman was initially expected to defend his title against Jorge Masvidal. However, Masvidal refused to sign on the dotted line as he recently revealed he was being offered half of what he made against Diaz when they fought at UFC 244 last November.

Masvidal has since campaigned for better pay along with a number of other fighters and notably didn’t come to terms when the promotion made a final attempt to book an Usman fight.

UFC made one last effort to book Usman vs. Masvidal as late as yesterday, I’m told, but in the end they could not come to terms with Masvidal, so they gave the title fight to Burns. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 9, 2020

And so, Burns will now get his chance at UFC gold.

Diaz — who has been outspoken about his pay in the past — made this thoughts known soon after as he took a shot at both Usman and Burns for accepting the fight for less money.

“This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth sh*t you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember you guys,” Diaz tweeted. “This isn’t a title fight.”

This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember youguys

This isn’t a title fight pic.twitter.com/7GLJUJA45C — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 9, 2020

Diaz went one step further a couple of minutes later with an added dig at Reebok.

“I get paid more than both of you together 😎 + FUCK REEBOK”

I get paid more than both of you together 😎

+ FUCK REEBOK — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 9, 2020

Diaz remains one of the biggest stars in the promotion following his submission win over Conor McGregor at UFC 196 back in March 2016.

His last outing was against Masvidal in their BMF title fight at UFC 244. Although dominated for majority of the fight, the Stockton native would controversially lose the fight after the doctor stopped the contest following the end of the third round due to cuts suffered near Diaz’s eye.

Following failed negotiations for a welterweight title fight, it looks like Masvidal is now gearing up for a rematch with Diaz.