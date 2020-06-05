Masvidal Wants To Be Paid His Worth

Jorge Masvidal has seemingly had enough.

Masvidal has long been expected to challenge welterweight champion Kamaru Usman later this year in a highly-anticipated bout. However, negotiations haven’t progressed for a while and have actually slowed down based on recent developments and “Gamebred” seemingly being interested in a rematch with Nate Diaz instead.

Both sides have blamed the other repeatedly, but going by Masvidal’s recent tweets on Friday, it appears the issue comes from the UFC not paying him his worth. He took some shots at UFC president Dana White and even urged the promotion to let him go if they aren’t prepared to compensate him properly.

“If I’m not worth it let me go @espn “Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw? “Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans #theawakening “History lesson for all the new fans that might have just started following my beautiful sport: 16 yr been at this. Never once turned down a fight. Asked to go fight #3 at the time in his hometown across the pond after a year off. Ko of the year nominee. Asked to fight #5 “At the time and lets be real didn’t have to fight him. Fastest Ko in the history of ufc. Msg I am asked to fight 3 different guys and I said yes to all three. I fought in backyards and those dudes never disrespected me the way I’m being now @espn “Watch the company men and the ufc white knights come out and condemn my train of thought. You’ll quickly see who’s in their pockets”

When one fan responded to Masvidal claiming he basically revealed it was him holding up the Usman fight all along, he responded further.

“They told me he asked for way too much. They playing us”

White came across Masvidal’s tweets during a UFC 250 media scrum on Friday and took umbrage with the BMF champion’s implication that he had money to buy Fight Island but not pay his fighters.

“I think everybody wants more money,” White said. “I think everybody wants more money — in all these other sports. And Masvidal says, ‘you’ve got enough money to buy islands.’ Let me repeat for the f*cking billionth time — I did not buy an island, okay? We did not buy an island. The reason we’re doing the island is so that fights can go on and these kids from Europe and the rest of the world can make money and can work. “So I think a lot of people are, I don’t know if it’s frustrated and confused or what the situation is right now. These other sports are trying to figure out negotiations. How people will play for half the money they were going to play for before. Some of these other sports might not even go this year. People are losing their minds. I said this when we were going through the pandemic and the media was asking me, ‘what if the fighters are worried and don’t want to fight?’ You don’t have to fight. “Anybody that doesn’t want to fight doesn’t have to fight, including Masvidal and Jon Jones and all these other guys. And It doesn’t have to be because of the pandemic. These guys are independent contractors. This isn’t like the NFL where I can make you [come somewhere]. ‘You come to practice and you do this or you’re going to get fined or you’re going to get this.’ These guys can do whatever they want. They can say whatever they want. … They can come out and tell you what they make any day of the week.”

Masvidal responded on Twitter soon after.

“Please don’t compare us to these other leagues. I wish we can negotiate for less pay like the other leagues where the players get half the revenue they generate. We are negotiating from like what 12% to maybe 18% of revenue we generate? We are negotiating down from way under 50% of the revenue. I don’t get paid on the hot dog you sell in the arena or the logo on the cage. I’ve never made a dollar on a ticket you sell. I get punched in the face for a living and even I know the pandemic or what’s left of it has nothing to do with it. “I’m not an independent contractor if I can’t go anywhere else to make a living. Let me go and let me see if I’m worth it @espn #supernecessary”

Masvidal certainly makes some good points.