Nate Diaz Calls For Retirement Fight Against Dustin Poirier, ‘The Diamond’ Reacts

Dustin Poirier isn’t believing the retirement talk from Nate Diaz.

The Stockton superstar is apparently leaning towards retirement, as he continues to push for a fight with his arch nemesis Poirier. He’d reveal his desire to hang up the gloves in a recent interview with TMZ.

“I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now,” Diaz said. “Like I’ve been trying to. If there’s any mix-up it’s him, and them, and the game. I want the fight now. What’s up Dana White? Let’s get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I’m done with it.”

Diaz is frustrated. Out of this frustration, he’d reveal that his next fight will likely be his last. However, Poirier wasn’t so quick to believe in Diaz’s words. He’d address his statement while attending the UFC 271 post-fight press conference.

“I don’t believe that,” Poirier said in response. “Nate, he’s got that dog in him. He’s gonna fight forever. We’ll see what happens but I believe he has a lot of fight left in him. No telling what his plans are and his exit game or whatever is going on. I want the fight and I think he wants it as well. “On my side, let’s go. On his side and the UFC, they’ve got it to get it figured out. But, I’m ready to rock.

When asked about the possibility of fighting Diaz in a 5-round bout, Poirier didn’t seem satisfied with that number. ‘The Diamond’ wants more rounds to shine in.

“I want it to be 10 rounds.”

There’s no telling of when the match-up will be made, but for the sake of the rivals and their fans, let’s hope soon.