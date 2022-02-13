Dustin Poirier Says Charles Oliveira Has ‘More Ways To Win’ Against Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier has quite the insight when it comes to the next lightweight title fight.

That next fight for lightweight gold will be between Poirier’s former foes Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. ‘The Diamond’ would shine against Gaethje a few years ago but not so much against Oliveira last December.

Poirier Gives His Thoughts On Oliviera vs. Gaethje

Having spent a total of 7 rounds with the lightweight warriors, Poirier would give us his thoughts on the interesting match-up.

“That’s tough for me to pick,” Poirier told MiddleEasy at the UFC 271 press conference. “Cause, Gaethje can knock anyone out and Charles gets hit a lot. [Oliveira] touched the canvas when he fought me. He touched the canvas when he fought Michael Chandler. Gaethje’s a guy that if you’re there to be hit, he’s going to hurt you and damage you. But also Charles has shown championship grit. He’s picking himself off the canvas and come back and win fights. He is the champion. “I would say, Charles has more ways to win. I think Charles can knock Gaethje out. Charles can submit Gaethje. Charles can win by decision— I think Gaethje has to knock him out.”

I asked @DustinPoirier his prediction for Oliveira vs. Gaethje, and if he’s found his ballpark Franklin hotdog yet. 😂 #UFC271 @MiddleEasy pic.twitter.com/oS0Lnt5f7J — Chris De Santiago (@ChrisD_MMA) February 13, 2022

It looks like Poirier is leaning more towards Oliveira in this one.

‘Do Bronx’ is set to do battle against ‘The Highlight’ himself at UFC 274 on May 7.

Do You Agree With Dustin Poirier?