UFC Abandons Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier Plans, Even With Interest From Both Camps

The UFC has moved on making from Diaz vs. Poirier.

Chris De Santiago

The UFC has changed their minds when it comes to booking Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier.

Poirier’s Initial Announcement

‘The Diamond’ would shine some light on the matchup on Tuesday. Poirier revealed the promotion had offered him Diaz for a short-notice fight. If it was made official, it would occur in less than 6 weeks. While the contract wasn’t on the table yet, Poirier verbally accepted on his end while on ‘The Fight With Teddy Atlas‘. 

Diaz Reacts

Diaz would break silence upon his rival revealing the potential fight. 

“I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this Ps Olivera you suck too”

The UFC Has Moved On

Diaz would share the same sentiment as Poirier, apparently wanting the short-notice battle as well. However, the problem may not lie with either men. It’s in the UFC’s hands. 

While there was some preliminary talk from the talk, the UFC has reportedly halted negotiations and have cancelled plans to have this matchup in January/February. Multiple sources told MMA Fighting that the UFC has simply ‘abandoned those plans.’

It is unclear why the promotion doesn’t want it, as it’s clear the fans have this fight as #1 on their 2022 wishlist. Whatever the reason may be, a good amount of people are pushing for this fight to happen at some point soon. 

The two were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 230 back in 2018. However, an injury would force Dustin Poirier out of the bout. 

