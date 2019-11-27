Human Remains Confirms The Death Of Aniah Blanchard

Human Remains Identified As Belonging To Aniah Blanchard

Tragic news has rocked the MMA community, on Wednesday. It has been confirmed that human remains have been identified to belong to Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard is the step-daughter of UFC Heavyweight Walt Harris. She was reported missing around a month ago, under suspicious circumstances. At the time, the only thing that was known, was that her vehicle was found, as well as evidence of foul play. Authorities identified blood in the vehicle, suggesting a life-threatening injury had been suffered.

Since then, two arrests have been made, in connection to the case. Additionally, it was reported that human remains had been located, thought to belong to Blanchard. Subsequently, according to reports, it seems that these remains have been identified, as belonging to Aniah.

Law Enforcement has confirmed to us that it is Aniah that they found. I’m devastated to hear this news. I’m heartbroken for Walt and his family. Thank you everyone for the support including the local and state Alabama law enforcement, media, athletes, managers and fans. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/MlWcn3iG2F — Dana White (@danawhite) November 27, 2019

My condolences go out to everyone that was touched by Aniah's story and tried to help bring her home.

The two men arrested in connect to the disappearance of Blanchard were facing charges related to kidnapping. However it seems inevitable that these charges will now be upgraded to murder. They have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.

The news of the death of Aniah Blanchard is, without a doubt, tragic beyond words. One can not imagine what Walt and his family are going through in this difficult time. MiddleEasy sends their deepest condolences, during this tough time.