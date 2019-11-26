Human Remains Discovered, Thought To Belong To Aniah Blanchard

Case Of Aniah Blanchard Takes A Tragic Turn

The missing person case of Aniah Blanchard seems to have taken a turn for the worst. It has been reported that human remains have been found, thought to belong to her.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris. She was reported missing late last month, with only her car being discovered. Following this, a suspect was identified and apprehended in connection to the case. Additionally, late last week, a second suspect was arrested, for providing transportation and disposing of evidence.

It has now been reported that remains have been found, thought to belong to Aniah Blanchard. According to the report District Attorney Brandon Hughes confirmed this to be true. In addition to that, Harris and Blanchard’s family have been notified that the remains have been recovered.

“I can confirm that human remains have been found and we have good reason to suspect they are that of Aniah Blanchard.”

An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the identity of the human remains. Moreover, this will help to determine the cause of death. If the remains belongs to Blanchard, this will likely change the charges the two suspects are facing. They are expected to have a preliminary hearing December 18th.

MiddleEasy sends positive vibes to the friends and family of Aniah Blanchard during these troubling times. Words can not express how terrifying of a situation this is, and once can only hope they are able to find peace somehow.

Anybody with any information about the case is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.